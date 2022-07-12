Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) versus Stem (NYSE:STEM) Head-To-Head Survey

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Stem alerts:

50.3% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Sunworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Stem has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stem and Sunworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67

Stem presently has a consensus price target of $20.17, indicating a potential upside of 154.31%. Sunworks has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 248.10%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Stem.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stem and Sunworks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million 9.59 -$101.21 million ($1.53) -5.18 Sunworks $101.15 million 0.51 -$26.63 million ($1.06) -1.49

Sunworks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stem. Stem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -26.88% 5.83% 3.01% Sunworks -23.79% -40.54% -28.90%

Summary

Stem beats Sunworks on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stem (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Sunworks (Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.