Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SDPI opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

