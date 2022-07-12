Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a SEK 157 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Danske raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 174 to SEK 189 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

SWDBY stock opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

