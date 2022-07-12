Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.05.
SWCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,118,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,341,563.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Switch stock opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. Switch has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 842.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.67.
Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Switch will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 525.13%.
About Switch (Get Rating)
Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.
