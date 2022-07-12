Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

