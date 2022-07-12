TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

NYSE:FTI opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 112,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 36,117 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 23,053.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,058,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,548 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 473.0% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 722,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 596,032 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

