TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 163.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in TechTarget by 11.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.83 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.50.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. TechTarget’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $373,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

