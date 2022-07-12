Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,209,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Teleflex by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,729,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $248.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $244.81 and a 12 month high of $424.35.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.38.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.