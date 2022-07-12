Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TELDF shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland to €3.40 ($3.40) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.