Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Telos by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telos by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Telos by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.86. Telos has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Telos had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Telos will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

