Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 79 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Temenos from CHF 87 to CHF 89 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Temenos from CHF 135 to CHF 125 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

TMSNY stock opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $71.29 and a fifty-two week high of $168.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average of $102.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.59%.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

