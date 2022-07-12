Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Ken Murphy Acquires 53 Shares of Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Ken Murphy acquired 53 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £137.27 ($163.26).
Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 13th, Ken Murphy acquired 49 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £136.71 ($162.60).
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Ken Murphy bought 51 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £137.70 ($163.77).
LON TSCO opened at GBX 259.90 ($3.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £19.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 260.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 275.20. Tesco PLC has a one year low of GBX 223.85 ($2.66) and a one year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.62).
TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($3.92) target price on Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.81) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 321 ($3.82).
Tesco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
