Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley purchased 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $498,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield acquired 3,362 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.03 per share, for a total transaction of $238,802.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,471.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

TXRH opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $102.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.16. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.14%.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.45.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

