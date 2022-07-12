Tfo Tdc LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tfo Tdc LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 333.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,313.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,256.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,535.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,549 shares of company stock worth $19,920,606 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

