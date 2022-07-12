Tfo Tdc LLC Takes $96,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after buying an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after buying an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after buying an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $298,028,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $109.30 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

