The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $555,083,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.54.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

