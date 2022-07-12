The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer stock opened at $307.41 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $990.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.03 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.07.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $565.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.57.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $146,714.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,133.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Beer (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.