The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,191,000 after buying an additional 2,852,342 shares in the last quarter. Snowhook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,933,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 976.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 722,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,654,000 after purchasing an additional 655,192 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,638,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 710,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,008,000 after purchasing an additional 457,373 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.69%.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,718,217.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,085,423 shares of company stock worth $82,220,203. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The Carlyle Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.