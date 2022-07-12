The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) Trading Down 8.7%

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.11. 52,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 165,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 136.12%.

In related news, Director Lemuel Amen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,201.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $133,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRAR. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Glimpse Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRAR)

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; PostReality, a cloud-based software as a service solution that enables users to create AR presentations; and XR Platform, a cloud-based, scalable and secure backend infrastructure, including proprietary cloud image recognition technology, online storage, creation and management of subscription plans, and invoicing and payments designed for VR/AR companies.

