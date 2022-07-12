The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $286.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.