The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives $75.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Timken from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.24. Timken has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $80.77. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.41%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Timken by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,841,000 after acquiring an additional 557,534 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter valued at $32,050,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Timken by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 948,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 478,407 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $29,661,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

