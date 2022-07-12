The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $22,589,000. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $13,737,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Wendy’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,580,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,190,000 after purchasing an additional 518,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Wendy’s by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,076,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Wendy’s by 315.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 497,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 377,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $488.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

