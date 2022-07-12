Theratechnologies (TH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 14th.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.59 million during the quarter.

TSE TH opened at C$2.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$249.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of C$2.61 and a twelve month high of C$5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.35.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

