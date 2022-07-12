Theratechnologies (THTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 14th. Theratechnologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 154.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Theratechnologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:THTX opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $192.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

