Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) was down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 28,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 98,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.67 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thorne HealthTech, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thorne HealthTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRN)

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

