Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) was down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 28,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 98,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.
The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69.
Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.67 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thorne HealthTech, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Thorne HealthTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRN)
Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.
