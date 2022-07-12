TI Trust Inc. Sells 130 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TI Trust Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of TI Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after buying an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after buying an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $298,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.72.
JPM opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $331.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $109.30 and a 1-year high of $172.96.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
