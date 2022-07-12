TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) vs. Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Head-To-Head Comparison

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) and Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Forma Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -292.18% -125.96% Forma Therapeutics N/A -33.54% -30.59%

51.4% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Forma Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Forma Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Forma Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals $350,000.00 110.52 -$28.67 million ($1.84) -1.04 Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 3.90 -$172.96 million ($3.82) -2.15

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Forma Therapeutics. Forma Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TRACON Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Forma Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Forma Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 423.56%. Forma Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $45.20, indicating a potential upside of 451.22%. Given Forma Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forma Therapeutics is more favorable than TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forma Therapeutics has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forma Therapeutics beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications. The company's clinical stage products also include TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mesothelioma, and in Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors and lymphomas, lung cancer, and glioblastoma; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody that is in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with 3D Medicines Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. for the development of envafolimab; I-Mab Biopharma for the development of CD73 antibody TJ004309; Case Western Reserve University for the development of TRC102; and cooperative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing Olutasidenib, a selective inhibitor for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial to treat glioma; and FT-8225, a liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibitor designed to block de novo lipogenesis in the liver. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

