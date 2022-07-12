Transform Wealth LLC Buys 561 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 266,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 715,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.72.

JPM stock opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.30 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $331.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

