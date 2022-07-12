Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Insider Tim Eckes Sells 15,686 Shares

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Rating) insider Tim Eckes sold 15,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.43), for a total value of £18,823.20 ($22,387.25).

Shares of Triad Group stock opened at GBX 130 ($1.55) on Tuesday. Triad Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 90 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 180 ($2.14). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 132.48. The company has a market capitalization of £21.51 million and a P/E ratio of 1,857.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Triad Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Triad Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Triad Group Plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; software development and engineering; project and software delivery; and program delivery and support services.

