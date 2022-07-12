Truist Financial Corp Acquires 13,516 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,675,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,802,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

