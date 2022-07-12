Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,784 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

GDX stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

