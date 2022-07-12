Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,997 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of AMLP opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

