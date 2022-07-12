Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,267 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of KeyCorp worth $11,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in KeyCorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

