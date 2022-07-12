Truist Financial Corp Has $10.19 Million Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Unity Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Unity Software by 27.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 70.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on U shares. Benchmark started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

U stock opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average is $80.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 2.37.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,798 shares in the company, valued at $17,748,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,338 shares of company stock worth $2,394,305 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

