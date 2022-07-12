Truist Financial Corp Has $10.26 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $78.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

