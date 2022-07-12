Truist Financial Corp Has $10.51 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3,879.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 2,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IT opened at $244.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.67. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

