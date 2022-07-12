Truist Financial Corp Has $10.84 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Xylem worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $207,124,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,867,000 after buying an additional 852,446 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Xylem by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 721,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,582,000 after buying an additional 321,549 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,575,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Xylem by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,519,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,157,000 after buying an additional 254,493 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

NYSE XYL opened at $78.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,288 shares of company stock worth $984,665 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.