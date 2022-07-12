Truist Financial Corp Has $11.23 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $11,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,161,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 41.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $224.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.37 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

