Truist Financial Corp Has $410.50 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $410,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after buying an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total value of $7,046,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,571,041 shares in the company, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,549 shares of company stock valued at $19,920,606. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,313.53 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,256.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2,535.83.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

