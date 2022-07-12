Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of RBC Bearings worth $10,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $1,939,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 115,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,418,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,261.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,990,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,071.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $197.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.43. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 98.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.19. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.43.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

