Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of Unum Group worth $11,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 558,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,295.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,491.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,453 shares of company stock worth $2,765,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

UNM stock opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

