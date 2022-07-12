Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,356 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SONY. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sony Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,100,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,057,000 after buying an additional 466,683 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,540,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,737,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,271,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,629,000.

Sony Group stock opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

