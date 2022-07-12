Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,093 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,895,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $756,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $235.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.70. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

