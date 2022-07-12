Truist Financial Corp Makes New $10.57 Million Investment in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 550,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.99% of Graniteshares Gold Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 942,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 582,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 68,033 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,403,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 451,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 34,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 279,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

