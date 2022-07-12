Truist Financial Corp Purchases 43,069 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 102.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Clorox worth $11,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. State Street Corp increased its position in Clorox by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after buying an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,724,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,971,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after acquiring an additional 251,543 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,766,000 after acquiring an additional 178,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

NYSE CLX opened at $141.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

