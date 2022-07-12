Truist Financial Corp Purchases 535,046 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 3,499.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,046 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.16% of ChargePoint worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

CHPT opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.96.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $3,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,445,177.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $43,516.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 437,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,118,357.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,856 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,769. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

