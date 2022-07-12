Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.30% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYE. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average of $39.23.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.