Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,913,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,183 shares of company stock valued at $246,537. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.23.

PGR opened at $120.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.56 and a 200-day moving average of $110.96. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $122.24.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Progressive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

