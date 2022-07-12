Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Pool worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $970,113,000 after purchasing an additional 68,052 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,391,000 after purchasing an additional 62,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,829,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,296,000 after purchasing an additional 158,573 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pool by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 672,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $371.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $381.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.23. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $324.14 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.26%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

