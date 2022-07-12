Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $209,903,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 56,579.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,370 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after buying an additional 1,269,992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $108,154,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 7,290.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 739,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after buying an additional 729,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTD stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 207.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.